Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 935,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,815 shares of company stock worth $278,924 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,343,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.