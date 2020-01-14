Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,253.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $8,253.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

