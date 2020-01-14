Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,532 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after buying an additional 155,483 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $130.95 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

