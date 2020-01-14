Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,022. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.