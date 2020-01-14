Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,923,947 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

