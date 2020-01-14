Monument Capital Management Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 7,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. 2,079,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

