Morgan Stanley Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $115.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.02.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

