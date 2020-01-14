Morgan Stanley Upgrades Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to Overweight

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,993.89 ($52.54).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,266 ($56.12) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a one year high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,947.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,705.56.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

