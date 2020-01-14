MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,668 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

