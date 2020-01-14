MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,588,000 after buying an additional 204,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after buying an additional 2,567,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

