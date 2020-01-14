Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,811. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mosaic by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

