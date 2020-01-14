Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Position Raised by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,965 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 1.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mosaic by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 262,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,544. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

