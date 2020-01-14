MSC Industrial Direct Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average daily volume of 132 put options.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,106 over the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSM traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. 13,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

