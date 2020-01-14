M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after purchasing an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

