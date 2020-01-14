MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €237.88 ($276.60).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €270.20 ($314.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €239.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €160.00 ($186.05) and a 12-month high of €266.30 ($309.65). The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

