Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 990,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,678. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

