Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MWA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

