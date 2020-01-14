Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells $376,950.00 in Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 12,687 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $868,425.15.

On Friday, January 3rd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00.

MYOK stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. 395,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,888. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 440.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

