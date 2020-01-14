Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Myomo’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.52 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Myomo an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 179,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

