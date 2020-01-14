Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 31,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 274,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE NBR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 176,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,218. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.