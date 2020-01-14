NAGA Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. NAGA has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $694.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.