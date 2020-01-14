Nano Price Up 2% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007577 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Mercatox, Bit-Z and RightBTC. Nano has a total market cap of $87.98 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.01857513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $321.95 or 0.03694593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00646370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00720989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00080214 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00543715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Coindeal, Mercatox, RightBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Binance, HitBTC, Nanex, Bit-Z, Bitinka, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

