NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report sales of $33.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.86 million to $33.97 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $122.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.49 million to $122.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.33 million, with estimates ranging from $119.83 million to $135.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $599,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $774,700.20. Insiders sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock worth $1,536,589 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

