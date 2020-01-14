NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Reaches $3.12 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $16,048.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

