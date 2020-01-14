National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 374,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,960. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

