Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NVGS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,544. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Research analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 164.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 7.4% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navigator currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.