Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NMCI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Navios Maritime Containers has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $37.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Containers during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 29.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 2,916.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,424 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

