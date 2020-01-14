Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $0.79. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE NMM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,944. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.