Nebulas One Day Volume Tops $7.27 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005280 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Binance and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $24.20 million and $7.27 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,074,001 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, Neraex, Binance and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

