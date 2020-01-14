Nectar Price Tops $0.0819 on Top Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $33.94. Nectar has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $1,023.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054504 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00074919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,856.93 or 1.00093361 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055386 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

