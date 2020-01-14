NEM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.90 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. NEM has a total market cap of $337.67 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bithumb, Bittrex and COSS. In the last week, NEM has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Exrates, Upbit, CoinTiger, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, COSS, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb, Zaif, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Kuna, Kryptono, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Binance, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Koineks, Indodax, Iquant, OKEx, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

