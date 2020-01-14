NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $326.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.