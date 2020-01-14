Nestree (EGG) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $52,840.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050960 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00075595 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,859.94 or 1.00260640 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00054684 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io.

The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

