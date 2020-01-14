Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q4 2019 guidance at $0.51-0.51 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.51 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.86.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

