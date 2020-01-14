Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $338.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

