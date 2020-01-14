Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 277,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Campe acquired 9,500 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at $114,636.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 78,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

