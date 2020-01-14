Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,240.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,240.00 and $57,822.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

