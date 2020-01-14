Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth $224,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nevro by 327.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

