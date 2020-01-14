New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 4,406,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

