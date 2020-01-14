New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $32,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 377,983 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

QSR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,946. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

