Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,498,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

