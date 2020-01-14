News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 933,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. News has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in News by 838.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in News by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in News by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

