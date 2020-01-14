NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 194.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $289.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 224.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00639370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

