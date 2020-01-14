Next.exchange (NEXT) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $409,279.00 and $2,892.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.06203120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00119674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

