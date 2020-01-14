NEXT Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. NEXT has a total market cap of $31.64 million and $442,845.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00655624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023325 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

