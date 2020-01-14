NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Brasada Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $247.17. The stock had a trading volume of 852,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $169.35 and a 12-month high of $246.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

