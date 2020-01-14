Nexty Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,544.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $69,544.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.