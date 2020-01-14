Nexus (NXS) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $248,216.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

