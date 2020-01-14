Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 28,000 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00.

NKE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,254. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,608,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

