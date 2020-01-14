Nimiq Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $89,361.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,601.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.01785579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.38 or 0.03476477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00645747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00703793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00070358 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00502340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,148,579,974 coins and its circulating supply is 5,240,329,974 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

